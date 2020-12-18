Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students

The Old Students' Association of Hindu College has asked the students to submit their documents including college ID card, receipt of annual fees paid, family income certificate, letter to OSA requesting this study grant, bank account details etc., to process the disbursement of pandemic study grant.

The Old Students’ Association (OSA), Hindu College will provide a one-time study grant to cover the annual college fees up to Rs 20,000 on a need cum merit basis to the students whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh.

“The Old Students’ Association (OSA), Hindu College while communicating with the students at the time of the CPVID-19 pandemic has tried to understand and alleviate their economic problems a little,” read the statement.

President of the Old Students’ Association, Ravi Burman informed that “We have received a lot of responses requesting for this grant. The first batch of 35 students are being sent this grant directly to their bank accounts totalling Rs 6,16,196/-. These students will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts within a week. The balance requests are being processed and will be finalised shortly.”

To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing these laptops to needy students.

Mr Burman said that ‘Our distinguished Alumnus Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO of Yatra.com has donated 20 laptops and we are talking to other alumni to get more laptops. During this crisis of COVID-19, no student's studies should be interrupted in any way. The family of students are definitely financially affected in this time of Corona. Higher education is the future of our country, if a student expects financial aid during his studies, our alumni association will definitely help him. Our aim is to motivate every financially weak bright student to study further in this pandemic situation.

Further Mr Burman appealed to the alumni of Hindu College ‘to give their full financial support keeping in mind the bright future of a maximum number of students studying in the Hindu college. Certainly, the students of Hindu college after their higher education have always brought a big positive change in society. Today all of us alumni need to get organised and play the role of a supporting guardian in the educational life of our students. Our gratitude to all our alumni who have donated towards this study grant’ he added.