Hindu College Cut Off 2020: Know Your Admission Chances

The previous year’s cut off data is a good indicator of your chances of getting admission. In 2019, the cut off at Hindu College was as high as 99% for the BA (Hons) Political Science programme.

Written By Vishwas Garia | Updated: Jul 23, 2020

Hindu College, situated in North Campus is one of the popular choices among Delhi University aspirants.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

As the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, and many of the state boards have announced their Class 12th results, students have begun applying for admission to colleges. Over 4.63 lakh have registered for admission to undergraduate programmes in Delhi University’s colleges. With over 1.57 lakh students scoring 90% and above in CBSE alone, competition for a DU seat is intense. Here is how it played out last year at one of DU’s top colleges, Hindu College, and what may change this year.

Hindu College cut off may go higher

The CBSE 2020 results data shows a significant number of increase in students scoring more than 95 percentage marks. So, the Delhi University cut off 2020 might rise even higher this year.

However, the previous year’s cut off data is still a good indicator of your chances of getting admission. In 2019, the cut off at Hindu College was as high as 99% for the BA (Hons) Political Science programme. Hindu College, situated in North Campus is one of the popular choices among Delhi University aspirants.

The “cut-off mark” is the minimum marks an applicant has to score in their Class 12 board exams for admission to a particular undergraduate course. The cut off marks for various subjects at Hindu College are prepared on the basis of “Best of Four” calculation of Delhi University

Courses Offered

Hindu College offers around 21 undergraduate programmes including BA Hons., B.Com Hons., B.Sc Hons. and BA programme. According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020, Hindu College is the third best college in the country.

Previous Years’ Cut off data

The following tables provide the last two years closing cut off scores for admission to popular Hindu college programmes. It will provide an idea of the scores candidates must have to secure a seat in their desired courses. One can also compare the Hindu College cut off scores of both the years and predict the cut off scores required for admission to forthcoming sessions.

Hindu College Cut off 2019


Programmes

Gen

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

97.62

91.5

91.75

BA Hons. English

97.75

92.75

92.5

BA Hons. Philosophy

92.5

86.5

87.5

BA Hons Sociology

96.75

92.25

93

BA Hons Political Science

99

96

96

B.Com Hons

97.37

90.25

83.25

B.Sc Hons.

Mathematics

97.75

95

94

B.Sc Hons.Physics

98.33

95

89

B.Sc Hons. Chemistry

97.33

92

85


Hindu College Cut off 2018


Programmes

Gen

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

97.25

90.75

90

BA Hons. English

96.75

85.75

84.75

BA Hons. Philosophy

91.5

85

85

BA Hons Sociology

96

90.5

88.5

BA Hons Political Science

97

91.5

93.5

B.Com Hons

97

88.5

82

B.Sc Hons.

Mathematics

97

94

92.5

B.Sc Hons.Physics

98

94

89

B.Sc Hons. Chemistry

96.66

90

85

Delhi University has gone completely online for admissions this year. Also, the admission process of Delhi University has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.


Vishwas Garia writes on University admissions at Careers360.

