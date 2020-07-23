Hindu College Cut Off 2020: Know Your Admission Chances
As the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, and many of the state boards have announced their Class 12th results, students have begun applying for admission to colleges. Over 4.63 lakh have registered for admission to undergraduate programmes in Delhi University’s colleges. With over 1.57 lakh students scoring 90% and above in CBSE alone, competition for a DU seat is intense. Here is how it played out last year at one of DU’s top colleges, Hindu College, and what may change this year.
Hindu College cut off may go higher
The CBSE 2020 results data shows a significant number of increase in students scoring more than 95 percentage marks. So, the Delhi University cut off 2020 might rise even higher this year.
However, the previous year’s cut off data is still a good indicator of your chances of getting admission. In 2019, the cut off at Hindu College was as high as 99% for the BA (Hons) Political Science programme. Hindu College, situated in North Campus is one of the popular choices among Delhi University aspirants.
The “cut-off mark” is the minimum marks an applicant has to score in their Class 12 board exams for admission to a particular undergraduate course. The cut off marks for various subjects at Hindu College are prepared on the basis of “Best of Four” calculation of Delhi University
Courses Offered
Hindu College offers around 21 undergraduate programmes including BA Hons., B.Com Hons., B.Sc Hons. and BA programme. According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020, Hindu College is the third best college in the country.
Previous Years’ Cut off data
The following tables provide the last two years closing cut off scores for admission to popular Hindu college programmes. It will provide an idea of the scores candidates must have to secure a seat in their desired courses. One can also compare the Hindu College cut off scores of both the years and predict the cut off scores required for admission to forthcoming sessions.
Hindu College Cut off 2019
Programmes
Gen
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
97.62
91.5
91.75
BA Hons. English
97.75
92.75
92.5
BA Hons. Philosophy
92.5
86.5
87.5
BA Hons Sociology
96.75
92.25
93
BA Hons Political Science
99
96
96
B.Com Hons
97.37
90.25
83.25
B.Sc Hons.
Mathematics
97.75
95
94
B.Sc Hons.Physics
98.33
95
89
B.Sc Hons. Chemistry
97.33
92
85
Hindu College Cut off 2018
Programmes
Gen
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
97.25
90.75
90
BA Hons. English
96.75
85.75
84.75
BA Hons. Philosophy
91.5
85
85
BA Hons Sociology
96
90.5
88.5
BA Hons Political Science
97
91.5
93.5
B.Com Hons
97
88.5
82
B.Sc Hons.
Mathematics
97
94
92.5
B.Sc Hons.Physics
98
94
89
B.Sc Hons. Chemistry
96.66
90
85
Delhi University has gone completely online for admissions this year. Also, the admission process of Delhi University has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Vishwas Garia writes on University admissions at Careers360.