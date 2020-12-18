  • Home
  • Education
  • Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 8:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
DU NCWEB 6th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission To Begin Tomorrow
DU Announces Last Date For Admission To UG, PG Courses; Check Here
Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Hindu College Alumni Provides Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19
New Delhi:

The Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth Rs 6 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee," OSA president Ravi Burman said.

The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000. "The first batch of 35 students are being sent this grant directly to their bank accounts totalling Rs 6,16,196. These students will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts within a week. The balance requests are being processed and will be finalised shortly,” he added.

To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, the OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing them among needy students. Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod For Medical Education And Research Corporation
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod For Medical Education And Research Corporation
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
ILDM Kerala Offers Paid Internship To Geology, Geography PG Students
ILDM Kerala Offers Paid Internship To Geology, Geography PG Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................