Hindu College Alumni Donates Funds For Setting Up Multimedia Studio

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 2:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Hindu College alumni have donated a sum of Rs 44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the premises. The studio will be set up in the new Research Block in the College, a statement from the Old Students' Association (OSA) of the college said.

"Today, when the whole world is empowering its citizens through information and technology, the talent and skill of the youth of any college also contribute a lot. The students of our Hindu College are meritorious and disciplined students, with their innovative research and hard work, & are making India a force to reckon with," said Ravi Burman, President of the Old Students' Association, Hindu College (OSA), Delhi.

Mr Burman said the Executive Committee of the OSA had decided to donate a sum of Rs 44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the college.

"We are sure the new studio will benefit our students in their pursuit of creative excellence," Mr Burman said. During this academic year, the OSA has disbursed the OSA Principal P C Verma Pandemic Relief Study Grant to 110 EWS students in the College totalling Rs 17.74 lakh, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

