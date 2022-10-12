Hindi or local language should be given preference over English language

Several states are opposing the imposition of Hindi as a mandatory language for education and employment in India. But the Parliamentary committee has recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local languages.

The Parliament's official language committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently recommended that Hindi should be given preference over English language in central schools, IITs, IIMs, central universities and central government jobs examinations. The committee suggested that in all technical and non-technical institutions, Hindi or local language should be used as the medium of instruction and the use of English should be made optional.

Terming the move callous and an affront on cooperative federalism, Kerala Chief Minister on a social media post said: “Union Govt’s HindiImposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity. It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment.”

“This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly," Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan added.

