  • 'Hindi Imposition' Debate: States Oppose Regional-Language, Hindi-Medium In KVs, IITs, IIMs

'Hindi Imposition' Debate: States Oppose Regional-Language, Hindi-Medium In KVs, IITs, IIMs

Several states are opposing the imposition of Hindi as a mandatory language for education and employment in India.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 2:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

Several states are opposing the imposition of Hindi as a mandatory language for education and employment in India. But the Parliamentary committee has recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local languages.

The Parliament's official language committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently recommended that Hindi should be given preference over English language in central schools, IITs, IIMs, central universities and central government jobs examinations. The committee suggested that in all technical and non-technical institutions, Hindi or local language should be used as the medium of instruction and the use of English should be made optional.

Also Read|| Parliamentary Panel Suggests Local Languages As Medium Of Instruction In Technical, Non-Technical Institutions

Terming the move callous and an affront on cooperative federalism, Kerala Chief Minister on a social media post said: “Union Govt’s HindiImposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity. It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment.”

“This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly," Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan added.

"India does NOT have a National language and Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs and central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit. Indians should have a choice of language and we say No to #HindiImposition," Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana State, K T Rama Rao, said in a tweet.

The Parliamentary official language committee recommended that Hindi should be made as one of the official languages in the United Nations. The committee has divided states and Union territories in three groups (regions) on the basis of progressive usage of Hindi. "Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are in category 'A'; Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, and the Union territories of Chandigarh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are in category 'B'; and the rest of India is categorised as 'C'," as per the PTI reports.

