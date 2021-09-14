Hindi Diwas 2021: Know Significance, Facts, Quotes

Hindi Divas today; know why is it celebrated

Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually on September 14 to promote the language and its usage across the nation. The first Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953, after the then Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru decided to commemorate this day as Hindi Diwas. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of India.

Hindi Day in India is celebrated with seminars, quizzes, other activities in schools and other educational institutions. Extempore speech, essay writing in Hindi are also organised in an attempt to make promote the language.

As part of Hindi Divas Celebration 2021, Films Division is observing Hindi Pakhwada from September 1 to September, 15 to promote use of practical Hindi in official work. To encourage the officers and officials for working in Hindi, various competitions were organised. Dictation, essay writing, elocution competitions, quiz competition, were amongst the few, a government statement added.

While September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Divas in India, January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day. World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 every year, with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

January 10 marks the first World Hindi Conference that took place in 1975, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared January 10 as World Hindi Day. Another objective of the occasion is to present Hindi as an international language.

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) wishing everyone on Hindi Diwas today said: “Hindi is not just our language. Hindi is also our identity.”