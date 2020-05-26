Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam

Himanshu Raj has topped Bihar Board class 10 exam this year.

Himanshu Raj has topped Bihar Board class 10 exam this year. He has secured 96.20% in the exam and has secured the first rank among 12 lakh candidates. This year the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recorded 80.59% pass in class 10 board exam. the pass percentage has decreased by 0.14%. Last year Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, had topped the matric exam by securing 97.2% marks.

Durgesh Kumar and Shubham Kumar, Rajveer have bagged the second and third spots by securing 96% and 95.6%, respectively.

Julie Kumari is the topper among female candidates. She has secured 478 marks out of 500 and is the third topper in overall.

Sannu Kumar, Munna Kumar and Navneet Kumar have secured the fourth position and have secured 95.4%.

A total of 2,89,692 candidates have failed the exam this year.

Of the total number of qualified candidates are 6,13,485 boys and 5,90,545 girls.

In 2017, only 50.17% candidates had cleared the matric exam in the state.



