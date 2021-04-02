Himachal Pradesh University Releases Undergraduate Exam Date Sheets

HPU releases BA, BCom, BSc, BTech exam date sheets

The Himachal Pradesh University, or HPU, has released the undergraduate exam date sheets for programmes including BSc, BCom, BA and BTech. HPU will conduct the exams in offline mode at the university. The university has released the first, second and third year final exam date sheets of BSc, BCom and BA. For BTech, the date sheets have been released only for the odd-semester regular and supplementary examinations.

The exams scheduled to start from April 17 will be held in slots - 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university has also allowed the students to let the university know of any clash in undergraduate exam dates. Students can send an email to conduct.hpu@gmail.com before April 5.

BA, BSc, BCom Datesheets

BTech Datesheet

It said: “..in case of any clash of dates or subjects, the same be intimated to the Assistant Registrar (Conduct) on or before 5th April, 2021 through email conduct.hpu@gmail.com thereafter no request will be entertained and the final datesheet will be issued on 06.4.2021 and no objections regarding clash in paper will be entertained.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university will conduct the exams keeping the coronavirus situation in mind. Sanitisation of exam halls, sufficient seating capacity, and standard operating procedures have to be maintained, an HPU statement said.

“All the Principal(s) of the colleges concerned are requested to ensure that keeping in view the COVID – 19 pandemic the sufficient seating capacity to adjust the students is available on particular day... In case, the seating capacity is exceeding to their strength on particular day, the same may be intimated to the University immediately before the commencement of the examinations,” it added.