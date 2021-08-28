Himachal Pradesh University Releases UG, PG Entrance Test Results

HPU releases UG, PG entrance test results

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released the entrance test results of several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university’s UG and PG entrance test results have been released for programmes including BTech, MA Music Performing Arts, MA Public Administration, MSc Botany, MSc Zoology, MSc Biotechnology, MBA- Rural Development, MCA, MSc Microbiology, MSc Physics and MSc Geography.

The entrance tests were held for admission to the 2021-22 academic session. The UG and PG entrance test results have been released at hpuniv.ac.in.

How To Check HPU Entrance Test Results

Step 1: Go to hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the recent news sections, click View All News

Step 3: On the next window, select the designated result tab

Himachal Pradesh University PhD Entrance Test Results - Direct Link

The Himachal Pradesh entrance test results have been released in the form of PDF. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates and the marks scored by them on the entrance test.