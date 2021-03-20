  • Home
Himachal Pradesh University Releases PhD Entrance Test Results

The HPU entrance tests were held for admission to the 2020-21 academic session. The PhD entrance test results have been released at hpuniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 20, 2021 9:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released the entrance test results of PhD programmes. The university’s PhD entrance test results have been released for programmes including Tourism, Psychology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Commerce and Law. The entrance tests were held for admission to the 2020-21 academic session. The PhD entrance test results have been released at hpuniv.ac.in.

The Himachal Pradesh University PhD entrance test results have been released in the form of PDF. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates and the marks scored by them on the entrance test.

How To Check HPU PhD Entrance Test Results

Step 1: Go to hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the recent news sections, click View All News

Step 3: On the next window, select the designated result tab

Himachal Pradesh University PhD Entrance Test Results - Direct Link

Himachal Pradesh University has also begun the postgraduate examinations from March 15. The exams are being conducted for MA, MSc and MBA programmes in the pen-and-paper mode. It has also started practical examinations for undergraduate courses. The MSc exams are being held in two shifts-- morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and evening shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla PhD Programme
