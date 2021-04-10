Himachal Pradesh University PhD Admission In Management: Counselling, Document Verification On April 16

HPU PhD in Management counselling, document verification on April 16

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will hold the counselling and document verification for PhD admission in Management on April 16 at 10 am. The counselling and document verification for admission to the PhD in Management will be conducted for five students to fill the additional increased number of seats for the academic session 2020-21.

For the counselling and document verification, candidates have to take the original educational certificates including pass certificates and mark sheets of Class 10, Class 12, under graduation and postgraduation degrees and National Eligibility Test (NET) certificates. For applicants who are working, a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the parent organisation must be produced during the counselling and document verification.

HPU PhD in Management counselling, document verification

Earlier in April, HPU had released the entrance test results of PhD programmes. The university’s PhD entrance test results have been released for programmes including Tourism, Psychology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Commerce and Law. The entrance tests were held for admission to the 2020-21 academic session. The PhD entrance test results can be accessed at hpuniv.ac.in.