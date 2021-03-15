Himachal Pradesh University Begins Postgraduate Exams

Himachal Pradesh University has begun the postgraduate examinations from today. The exams are being conducted for MA, MSc and MBA programmes in the pen-and-paper mode. The regular students of first and third semesters and reappear exams for second and fourth semesters are being conducted. The University has also started the practical examinations for undergraduate students in BA, BSc and BCom courses.

The MSc exams are being held in two shifts-- morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and evening shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first exam for MSc Botany/Zoology is ‘Biology and Diversity of Algae and Fungi Biosystematics and Taxonomy’. The MSc Geology students are appearing for Geomorphology, MSc Environmental Sciences students are appearing for Introduction to Environmental Sciences, Environmental geology and Atmospheric science, MSc Physics students will appear for Quantum Mechanics-II, MSc Microbiology students will give Mathematics and Statistics and MSc Biotechnology students Introductory Biology and Introductory Mathematics (OS/NS).

The students can access the date sheets for their respective courses on the official website www.hpuniv.ac.in.

The practical exams for undergraduate courses are being held in smaller batches to avoid overcrowding inside the laboratories. The principals have been asked to submit the internal assessment marks before the beginning of the theory papers for undergraduate courses.

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) had issued guidelines to hold examinations in the offline mode. The principals have been asked to refer to the website for any changes with respect to the COVID-19 protocol. Further, the schools have been asked to conduct exams with respect to the standard operating procedures laid out by the Health Ministry.

The schools will have to ensure social distancing inside the examination halls and change their seating arrangements to accommodate it.

It had earlier released the admit cards on its official website. The students can visit the University’s examination portal and login in to access their admit cards.

They will have to enter details including registration number, date of birth and semester details in the login window. Following that they will be directed to admit card window. They can download admit card and take a printout to be carried to the examination hall.

The admit card consists of details including name of the examination, schedule of the exams, reporting time to the exam centre, duration of the examination, and the instructions for the students appearing for the exams.