Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here

HP Board Class 10 special exams for Maths paper rescheduled

Himachal Pradesh open school board has rescheduled the special exams dates for the Class 10 Mathematics improvement exams. Earlier scheduled to be held on April 16, the HP open school Class 10 special exams for the Maths paper will now be held on April 22. The Mathematics paper will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. The HPBOSE Class 10 special exams can be taken by students who missed want to improve their scores obtained in the exams previously.

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam, an official statement said.

The HPBOSE question papers and answer booklets will be provided to the students 15 minutes before the start of the exams to facilitate the students.

The Class 12 special chance exam started with the English paper on the first day on March 10. The Himachal Pradesh board has already started the term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The HPBOSE term 2 exam for Class 10 has been scheduled between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exam from March 29 to April 20.