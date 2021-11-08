Search

Himachal Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 7

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools, which were closed in view of the Covid pandemic, for classes 1 to 7.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 11:00 pm IST
Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools, which were closed in view of the Covid pandemic, for classes 1 to 7, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The decision to reopen schools was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday.

The schools from class 8 and above have already reopened in the state. It was decided in the meeting to reopen schools for students of classes 3 to 7 from November 10 and for students of classes 1 and 2 from November 15, the spokesperson said. The cabinet also decided to resume transport buses with full capacity instead of the earlier 50 per cent norms, he added.

The state cabinet also decided to recommend the governor to convene the Winter session of the state Vidhan Sabha from December 10 to 15 at Dharamshala. It wil22l have five sittings. The cabinet also decided to hold 'Janmanch' programme on November 21 in different parts of the state.

