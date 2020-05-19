  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Schools To Have Summer Vacations Between May 18 to 31

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, has given directions to both government and private schools in the state.

Updated: May 19, 2020 9:45 am IST

Himachal Pradesh Schools To Have Summer Vacations Between May 18 to 31
Himachal Pradesh school summer vacations
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that the summer vacations in schools will be from May 18 to May 31.

In a bid to reopen the schools after the lockdown ends, the board has proposed that the summer vacations be of two weeks.

The board has directed all the government schools and all the private schools affiliated to it, in Himachal Pradesh, to adhere to these instructions.

The letter to the heads of institutions of privately managed schools says, “As per the decision of the Director, Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh ... dated May 16 that there will be vacations of two weeks with effect from. May 18 to 31, in all government schools all over the state...in all privately managed schools affiliated with this board all over the state.”

All the educational institutions had been ordered to shut down to combat COVID-19.

The country has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus spread. The lockdown has been extended fourth time till May 17.


