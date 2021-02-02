Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website hpbose.org. These state board exams will now be held from April 13 to April 26, 2021.The exams will be conducted in two sessions -- morning session from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm and evening session from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The board had also released the date sheet for open schools examinations. HPBOSE also released date sheets for Class 5 and Class 8. All the students will be getting a 15-minute reading time in which they will only be allowed to read the question paper.

Himachal Pradesh state board has reduced the syllabus for all the classes owing to the lack of offline classes for the students and incomplete syllabus. The exam centres have also been designated in a way to avoid overcrowding inside the exam halls.

Steps to access new HPBOSE datesheet

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on ‘10th class date sheet’

A PDF file will be opened on the computer screen

Download and save the date sheet

Take a print out of it for further use

HPBOSE date sheet consists of information including subject-wise exam dates, exam-timings, and exam-day instructions.

Class 12 HPBOSE datesheet

Class 12 board exams will be conducted in the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The first exam will be English on April 13 and the last exam will be on May 10.

The question papers of English, Mathematics, Hindi, Economics, Political Science, History, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, Physics and Sanskrit will be in three series, the students will have to mention their respective question paper series on their answer sheets.

Direct link to Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams date sheet





Class 10 HPBOSE datesheet

Class 10 board exams will begin on April 13 with Hindi paper and will end on April 24 with the Social Science paper. The exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm.

Direct link to Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams date sheet

The question papers of English, Maths, Social science, and Science will be available in four different sets and the students will have to mention their respective sets on their answer sheets.

HPBOSE has also revised the date sheets for Class 9 and Class 11.

Direct link to Himachal Pradesh Class 9 date sheet

Direct link to Himachal Pradesh Plus One date sheet