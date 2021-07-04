  • Home
  Himachal Pradesh Result 2021: HP Board To Declare Class 10 Matric Results Tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh Result 2021: HP Board To Declare Class 10 Matric Results Tomorrow

As the HPBOSE Matric exams were cancelled due to Covid crisis, the board this year will announce the results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2021 11:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, will announce the results of the Class 10 Matric exams tomorrow. Students can access their HP board result 10th Class 2021 on the official website of the board -- hpbose.org. As the HPBOSE Matric exams were cancelled due to Covid crisis, the board this year will announce the results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. A Press Conference to declare the HPBOSE Matric results is scheduled to be held tomorrow, July 5, at 11:30 am.

As per the date sheets released by HPBOSE, the Class 10 Matric regular and SOS exams were scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 28.

HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Exam Results - How To Check

  • Visit the official website -- hpbose.org
  • Click on the Results tab
  • On the next window, insert login credentials
  • Submit and access HPBOSE Class 10 Matric result 2021

HPBOSE Class 10 students will be promoted to Class 11 as per the norms suggested by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for their students. As part of the CBSE's Class 10 assessment criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year at the school level. The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment as they have been doing, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

