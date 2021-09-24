Himachal Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Class 9 To 12 Students From September 27

Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools from September 27

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will reopen for offline face-to-face classes from September 27. The students of Class 9 to Class 12 can visit schools to continue their education after being shut after Covid scare. Although Classes 9 to 12, will resume in offline mode, online classes and examinations upto Class 8 will continue to be held in online mode. The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

As part of the Himachal Pradesh government decision to resume classes in offline mode from September 27, the Class 10 and Class 12 students will attend schools on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the students of Class 9 and 11, will attend offline classes on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The schools in Himachal Pradesh were shut amid the Covid pandemic till September 25. However, teaching and non-teaching staff continued to attend schools during the period.

Students attending classes in offline mode will be required to use face masks, maintain respiratory etiquette and social distancing so that they do not contract Covid and everyone attending the classes including the teaching and non-teaching staff are safe.

With Covid cases declining, the governments in the respective states have been announcing the school reopening date. While most states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have resumed offline classes for the school students, states like Bihar will resume their Anganwadis and primary schools from November 15.