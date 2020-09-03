HPBOSE Open School Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Here

  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Details Here

HPBOSE 10th Class Open School Revaluation Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the open school’s revaluation and rechecking results of Class 10. Students can check the Himachal Pradesh Board Open School results at the website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 5:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the Class 10 revaluation and rechecking results of the open school candidates. Students of open school who have applied for the recounting of marks and rechecking of answer booklets can view their HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation supplementary results at the official website - hpbose.org. Students can check their open school HPBOSE 10th Class revaluation results with the roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE open school admit cards.

The HPBOSE open school result announcement has been made by the Chairman of the board Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni. The Himachal Pradesh board had conducted the open school exams for the Class 10 in March. A statement issued in this regard also mentions two contact numbers to address students’ grievances. These are -- 01892-242158 (rechecking) and 01892-242122 (revaluation).

To Check HPBOSE Open School 10th Class Revaluation Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for Open School 10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020

Step 3: On the next window, insert the HPBOSE Open School Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the board’s Class 10th exam admit card

Step 4: Select the ‘Search’ button

Step 5: View the HPBOSE Open School 10th revaluation/rechecking result 2020

