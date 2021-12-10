Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU To Close Registration In 2 Days

Image credit: Shutterstock HP NEET counselling 2021: Registration process ends in two days (representational)

HP NEET Counselling 2021: The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh is conducting NEET counselling 2021 for 85 per cent state quota seats of Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER). Registration for Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling 2021 will end in two days. As per the counselling schedule, HP NEET counselling registration, payment of fee, filling of choices or preferences of course, colleges and quota can be completed between December 6 and 12. The official website is amruhp.ac.in.

AMRU conducts HP NEET 2021 counselling for admission to 10 medical and dental colleges of the state. Here is the complete list.

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra at Tanda. Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, Sirmour. Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner-Chowk, Mandi. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. HP Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla. Himachal Dental College and Hospital, Sunder Nagar, Mandi. Bhojia Dental College and Hospital Budh Nalagarh, Solan. Himachal Institute of Dental Sciences, Paonta Sahib, Sirmour.

HP NEET Counselling: Instructions For Filling Online Application

Download the information bulletin and carefully read all the instructions. Make sure you meet the required eligibility criteria. Ensure that you have a scanned copy of your recent passport size photograph of the given format and size. Keep a scanned copy of your signature in the given format ready. Keep other required documents as mentioned in the information bulletin ready.

HP NEET counselling 2021 registration fee is Rs 2,000 for general, NRI and OBC candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: How To Apply

: Click on “Apply for MBBS/BDS Counselling” on the home page of www.amruhp.ac.in or click on Admission> Apply for Admission> MBBS/BDS. Fill and submit the registration form. Fill the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee. Enter all the information carefully. You will not be able to edit any entry. Allotment letter will be generated after counselling and acceptance of allotted seat by the candidate.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to begin registration for all India quota NEET counselling.

HP NEET Counselling 2021: Information Bulletin