COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh increases incentives for medical students

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the incentives for the doctors, nurses, staff members and contractual staff deployed in the COVID-19 wards at government medical colleges, hospitals and dedicated COVID centres and hospitals. The state department of medical education and research has announced the increase in the incentives for MBBS students.

The incentives have been increased for all the medical staff including MBBS students, senior and junior resident doctors, contractual doctors, third-year nursing students of BSc and MSc, contractual lab staff and third-year students of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).









The increased incentives will be provided till June 30. They will be provided in addition to the regular salaries or payments received by them.

The fourth and fifth year MBBS students, junior and senior resident doctors and contractual doctors will receive Rs 10,000 per month. The BSc and MSc third-year nursing students will get Rs 6,000, contractual lab staff and GNM students will get Rs 5,000 per month.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced an incentive of Rs 3,000 for MBBS students.

He had said that, “The fourth and fifth year MBBS students, contractual doctors and junior/senior residents would be provided an incentive of Rs 3,000 per month while nursing students, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) third year students and contractual lab staff would be provided an incentive of Rs 1,500 per month”.