  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams

Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams

Students who wish to appear in the HPSOS March examination 2022 can apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 8:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
JEE Main 2022: Know About Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Application Process, Details
JAM 2022 On February 13: Revision Tips, Test Guidelines
Board Exams 2022: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In February
GATE 2022 From Next Week; Preparation Tips For Candidates
#PostponeGATE2022 Trends: Candidates Demand Exam To Be Deferred Amid Covid Scare
Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams
HPSOS registration process extended for Class 8 To 12 exams
New Delhi:

The online registration date for the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) annual exam 2022 for Classes 8 to 12, which is scheduled to be held in March, has been extended till February 4, HPBOSE Chairman, Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said. Students who wish to appear in the HPSOS March examination 2022 can apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000.

In a press release, Dr Soni said, "The date for online registration of the HPSOS March annual examination for Classes 8, 10, 11 and 12 has been extended (with a late fees of Rs 2,000) till February 4, 2022."

Meanwhile, Dr Soni had last week said that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will teach the Sanskrit language to students of Class 3 onwards and Vedic mathematics to Class 6 and above. "Students of Himachal Pradesh will be taught Sanskrit and Vedic math in schools from the next academic session," he had said.

“HPBOSE will be the first education board of the country to introduce Sanskrit in the third standard and teachers will be trained accordingly by including Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics in the Diploma in Education course,” Dr Soni said.

Earlier on Monday, the Himachal Pradesh government announced that the schools in the state will continue to remain closed till January 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6
IGNOU To Offer BA (Hons) Programmes In Urdu And Sanskrit
IGNOU To Offer BA (Hons) Programmes In Urdu And Sanskrit
IIT Roorkee, SaveLife Foundation Sign MoU To Improve Road Safety
IIT Roorkee, SaveLife Foundation Sign MoU To Improve Road Safety
Keep Schools Open, Children Can’t Wait: UNICEF Chief
Keep Schools Open, Children Can’t Wait: UNICEF Chief
.......................... Advertisement ..........................