Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams

HPSOS registration process extended for Class 8 To 12 exams

The online registration date for the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) annual exam 2022 for Classes 8 to 12, which is scheduled to be held in March, has been extended till February 4, HPBOSE Chairman, Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said. Students who wish to appear in the HPSOS March examination 2022 can apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000.

In a press release, Dr Soni said, "The date for online registration of the HPSOS March annual examination for Classes 8, 10, 11 and 12 has been extended (with a late fees of Rs 2,000) till February 4, 2022."

Meanwhile, Dr Soni had last week said that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will teach the Sanskrit language to students of Class 3 onwards and Vedic mathematics to Class 6 and above. "Students of Himachal Pradesh will be taught Sanskrit and Vedic math in schools from the next academic session," he had said.

“HPBOSE will be the first education board of the country to introduce Sanskrit in the third standard and teachers will be trained accordingly by including Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics in the Diploma in Education course,” Dr Soni said.

Earlier on Monday, the Himachal Pradesh government announced that the schools in the state will continue to remain closed till January 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.