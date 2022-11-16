Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Winter Session Annual Exam 2023 Time Table Out For Classes 3, 5, 8

HPBOSE Winter Schools Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the time table for classes 3, 5 and 8 annual exam 2022-23 for winter session schools. The HP Board annual exam for Class 3 and 5 will be held from November 28 to December 5, 2022. While Class 8 exam will be held between November 28 and December 6, 2022. The HPBOSE will conduct the annual exam in the morning session from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

The HP Board has instructed candidates to report the examination centre half an hour before. The examination will be held in the offline mode following the Covid protocols. The invigilator will distribute the question/answer booklet to students on 9:45 am and students will be allowed to write the exam after 10 am. Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets including calculators, smart watches, pagers, cellular phones and other gadgets.

HP Board Class 3 Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

Date Subject November 28, 2022 Maths November 30, 2022

Environmental Science (EVS) December 2, 2022 Hindi December 5, 2022 English

HP Board Class 5 Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

Date Subject November 28, 2022 English November 30, 2022

Hindi

December 2, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS) December 5, 2022 Maths

