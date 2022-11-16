  • Home
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Winter Session Annual Exam 2023 Time Table Out For Classes 3, 5, 8

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the time table for classes 3, 5 and 8 annual exam 2022-23 for winter session schools.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 8:55 pm IST

HPBOSE Winter Schools Annual Exam 2023 Time Table
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the time table for classes 3, 5 and 8 annual exam 2022-23 for winter session schools. The HP Board annual exam for Class 3 and 5 will be held from November 28 to December 5, 2022. While Class 8 exam will be held between November 28 and December 6, 2022. The HPBOSE will conduct the annual exam in the morning session from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

The HP Board has instructed candidates to report the examination centre half an hour before. The examination will be held in the offline mode following the Covid protocols. The invigilator will distribute the question/answer booklet to students on 9:45 am and students will be allowed to write the exam after 10 am. Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets including calculators, smart watches, pagers, cellular phones and other gadgets.

HP Board Class 3 Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

DateSubject
November 28, 2022Maths
November 30, 2022
Environmental Science (EVS)
December 2, 2022Hindi
December 5, 2022English

HP Board Class 5 Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

DateSubject
November 28, 2022English
November 30, 2022
Hindi
December 2, 2022Environmental Science (EVS)
December 5, 2022Maths

HP Board Class 5 Annual Exam 2023 Time Table

DateSubject
November 28, 2022Maths
November 29, 2022
Sanskrit
November 30, 2022
English
December 1, 2022Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog
December 2, 2022
Social Science
December 3, 2022
Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu
December 5, 2022
Science
December 6, 2022Hindi
HPBOSE
