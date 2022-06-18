Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 12th Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com HPBOSE 12th result 2022 today

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of Class 12 exam 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The Class 12 result will be announced at 11:30 AM. The students can check the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website- hpbose.org, once announced. Around 2 lakh students appeared in the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2022; the Class 12 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, while 10th exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022. UP Board Result 2022 Live | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live

The HPBOSE Class 12 result will be available on the HPBOSE official website- hpbose.org. Click on the 12th result link, in the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result was earlier announced on February 8, and 10th result on February 10. This year, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE, CISCE. HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately.

For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, please visit the official website- hpbose.org.