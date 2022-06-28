Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of Class 10 exam on Tuesday, June 28. HPBOSE official told Careers360, "The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon." The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 this year which was concluded in April. The students need to obtain 30 per cent marks to get pass in the HPBOSE 10th exam 2022.

To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, click on the HPBOSE 10th result link at hpbose.org. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 percent students passed in the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th exam this year, the result was announced on June 18. The girls have outperformed boys in the 12th exam stream-wise. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.