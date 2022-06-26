Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Not To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is not going to announce the Class 10 exam result 2022 on Monday, June 27. Himachal Pradesh Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360, "The Class 10 result 2022 will not be announced tomorrow. There are some pending works regarding Class 10 result declaration, the 10th result 2022 will be announced by June 30," the official said. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Declared, 93.91% Pass

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, click on the result link on the official website- hpbose.org. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 this year which was concluded on April 13. The minimum passing marks is 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 percent students passed in the 12th exam successfully this year, the Class 12 result was announced earlier on June 18. The students can also check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.