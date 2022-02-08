Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 By Friday: Official

Image credit: PTI/ FILE HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 will be available at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of class 10 term 1 exam by Friday, February 11. Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told careers360.com that as the result of class 12 term 1 exam has been announced, the board will declare the class 10 result by this week. "The result of class 10 term 1 exam will be announced within two to three days, by Friday," the official said. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: HP Board 12th Result 2021-22 Declared

Once announced, the students can check the term 1 result on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org Click on the HPBOSE 10th semester 1 result 2022 In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format. The date sheet for term 2 exam will be released soon. Once released, the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE.