Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10 Promotion Criteria Released

HPBOSE Class 10 evaluation criteria released

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has cancelled the final exams of Class 10 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The students of HPBOSE Class 10 will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year. The evaluation criteria has been discussed in a virtual meeting in the presence of board officials and teachers.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

As per an official statement, the final results will be calculated on the basis of performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams. However, for students of open school, the evaluation criteria is yet to be announced.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh has earlier postponed the Class 12 board exams. The HPBOSE Class 10, 12 exams would have started from April 13. As per the date sheets released by the state board, the Class 10 regular and SOS exams were scheduled to be held from April 13 to 28 and Class 12 exams between April 13 and May 10. The decision to cancel and postpone the HPBOSE exams has been done to avoid any over-crowding around the exam-centres and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.