HP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 final exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed till further orders, the state government said on May 5.

Updated: May 6, 2021 9:42 pm IST

HP board exam 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed (representational)
HP Board Exam: Class 10 final exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed till further orders, the state government said on May 5. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and announced a slew of measures to contain the spread of the virus. “Keeping in view the sharp surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled,” an official statement said.

Educational institutions in the state would remain closed till May 31, 2021, it said.

Class 10 students will be promoted to Class 11 as per norms suggested by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for their students, the Himachal Pradesh Government said.

Earlier, the state government had postponed Classes 10, 12 final exams. In the meeting, the government decided to keep Class 12 final exams postponed till further orders.

As per CBSE’s criteria for Class 10 students, they should be evaluated based on internal assessment and other exams – 20 marks from internal assessment and 80 from other exams – conducted during the academic year.

The other exams include periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

CBSE's notification also said: “The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations.”

