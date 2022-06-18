Image credit: shutterstock.com HPBOSE 12th result declared

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the result of HPBOSE 12th exam 2022. A total of per cent students passed in the Class 12 exam, the girls have outperformed boys. The students can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live

Around a lakh students appeared in the HPBOSE 12th exam this year, the Class 12 exam was held from March 22 to April 13. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the 12th exam. To download the HPBOSE 12th scorecard on the official website- hpbose.org, click on Class 12 result link. HPBOSE 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result was earlier announced on February 8, and 10th result on February 10. This year, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE, CISCE. HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately.

