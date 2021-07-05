HPBOSE 10th result 2021 soon at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE will declare the HPBOSE 10th results of HP Board Matric result 2021 today. According to the official confirmation provided by the HPBOSE, the results will be declared today at 11:30 am in a press conference. The HPBOSE 10th results will be hosted at the official site--hpbose.org. The students will need their registration details to check the HPBOSE Matric results.

Last year the HPBOSE 10th result was announced in June and the pass percentage was 68.11 per cent. Out of 1,04,323 total students, 70,371 students cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exams in 2020.

This year, in the absence of Class 10th examinations, the HPBOSE Matric results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria developed by the board. The students have been assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject.

Once the HPBOSE 10th results are declared, candidates may access the results through the official website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 10 Matric regular and SOS exams, scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 28, were affected by the lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check

After the HPBOSE 10th result is released, students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.