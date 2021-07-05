Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared; 99.7 Per Cent Students Pass

HPBOSE 10th result declared at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 Matric results today, July 5. The pass percentage this year is 99.7 per cent. Students can access their HP Matric result on the official website of the board -- hpbose.org. HPBOSE this year has announced the results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the Himachal Pradesh Matric exams were cancelled due to Covid crisis. Only exam for the Hindi paper could be conducted. The HPBOSE the Class 10 Matric regular and SOS exams were scheduled to be conducted between April 13 and April 28.

The result was scheduled to be announced at 11:30 am today at a press conference but the board postponed the result declaration "because of a high court decision".

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 - How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access HPBOSE Class 10 Matric result 2021

Class 10 students has been promoted to Class 11 as per norms suggested by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for their students, the Himachal Pradesh Government has said.

Last year the HPBOSE 10th result was announced in June and the pass percentage was 68.11 per cent. Out of 1,04,323 total students, 70,371 students cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exams in 2020.