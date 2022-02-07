  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today? "Result Declaration Is Under Process," Says Official

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today? "Result Declaration Is Under Process," Says Official

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 1:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh Announces Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Dates
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule; Direct Link Here
HP Board SOS Result 2020: HPSOS Class 8, Class 12 Results Out At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today?
Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th results at hpbose.org
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The result declaration date of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10, 12 term 1 exams has not been confirmed yet. HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7. "We are in the process of declaring class 10, 12 term 1 results. The result can be announced today, but can't confirm," the spokesperson said.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org
  2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022
  3. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials
  4. HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen
  5. Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format, like CISCE and CBSE.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 12th result HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
COVID-19: IP University, JNU To Resume Offline Classes From Today
COVID-19: IP University, JNU To Resume Offline Classes From Today
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Result Declared, Available Now On results.cisce.org
Live | ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Result Declared, Available Now On results.cisce.org
JNU Gets Its First Female Vice-Chancellor- Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
JNU Gets Its First Female Vice-Chancellor- Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
.......................... Advertisement ..........................