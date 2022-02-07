HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today? "Result Declaration Is Under Process," Says Official

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th results at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The result declaration date of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10, 12 term 1 exams has not been confirmed yet. HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7. "We are in the process of declaring class 10, 12 term 1 results. The result can be announced today, but can't confirm," the spokesperson said.

Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022 In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format, like CISCE and CBSE.