Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely In June Last Week: Official

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 in the last week of June. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360, "the Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week." Once declared, the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. READ MORE | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams which concluded in April. The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, while 10th exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

The HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org. Click on the 10th, 12th result link, in the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result was earlier announced on February 8, and 10th result on February 10. This year, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE, CISCE. HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, please visit the official website- hpbose.org.