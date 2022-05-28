  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely In June Last Week: Official

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely In June Last Week: Official

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360, "The Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 28, 2022 11:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises Class 12 HPBOSE Special Exam Dates
HPBOSE: Class 10, 12 Students Who Missed Term 1 Can Appear For Special Exams; Datesheets Out
Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Date Sheet For HPBOSE Term 2, Open School Exams 2022
HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates: HPBOSE 12th Result Out, 10th Result By Friday
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely In June Last Week: Official
Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2022 release date and time
Image credit: File Photo

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 in the last week of June. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360, "the Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week." Once declared, the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. READ MORE | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free! 
Recommended: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here 
Browse: Best Colleges in Himachal Pradesh after 12th. Access Now!

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams which concluded in April. The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, while 10th exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org. Click on the 10th, 12th result link, in the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result was earlier announced on February 8, and 10th result on February 10. This year, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE, CISCE. HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, please visit the official website- hpbose.org.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE 12th result HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
CUET PG 2022: 8 New Universities Added For Admission; Details Here
CUET PG 2022: 8 New Universities Added For Admission; Details Here
West Bengal Likely To Change Law To Replace Governor As 'Visitor' Of Private Universities
West Bengal Likely To Change Law To Replace Governor As 'Visitor' Of Private Universities
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To Everyone: Dharmendra Pradhan
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To Everyone: Dharmendra Pradhan
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Class 10 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022 Announced; 23.20% Pass
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Class 10 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022 Announced; 23.20% Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................