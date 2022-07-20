Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check

HP CET 2022 Result Declared

HP CET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) declared the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HP CET) 2022 result today, July 20. The HP CET result is now available on the official website of the university -- himtu.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download HP CET score card by using their roll number or name. The Himachal Pradesh CET examination was conducted on July 10, in the offline mode as pen and paper based.

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The duration of the HP CET exam was 03 hours (180 minutes). The HP CET paper for undergraduate courses consisted of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). While, for the postgraduate programme, the exam paper consisted of 100 MCQs.

HP CET Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the HPTU official website at himtu.ac.in

Click on the 'Result of HPCET-2022' link scrolling on the top of the homepage

It will redirect you to the result portal

Search your HP CET result 2022 using roll number or name

Check the CET scorecard and download it

Take a print out of the HP CET 2022 result pdf for future use.

HP CET Result 2022: Direct Link

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam would be required to appear for the counselling process. The 15 per cent seats are reserved under All India Quota (AIQ) out of the total number of seats. While 65 per cent seats are reserved for HP State Quota (HPSQ), 5 per cent are reserved for non-resident Indians (NRI) and 15 per cent seats are reserved for management students in only private institutions.

HPTU conducted the HP CET entrance exam to provide admission to candidates in undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the universities and institutions across the Himachal Pradesh state.