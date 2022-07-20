  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check

Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) declared the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HP CET) 2022 result today, July 20.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 12:00 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

HPCET Application Form 2022: Registration Process Starts At himtu.ac.in, Check How To Apply
HPCET 2017: Application Begins For Admission To HPTU; Last Date To Apply April 29
Live
CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Over; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Important Points For Slot 2
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
Live
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
HP CET 2022 Result Declared
New Delhi:

HP CET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) declared the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HP CET) 2022 result today, July 20. The HP CET result is now available on the official website of the university -- himtu.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download HP CET score card by using their roll number or name. The Himachal Pradesh CET examination was conducted on July 10, in the offline mode as pen and paper based.

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The duration of the HP CET exam was 03 hours (180 minutes). The HP CET paper for undergraduate courses consisted of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). While, for the postgraduate programme, the exam paper consisted of 100 MCQs.

HP CET Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the HPTU official website at himtu.ac.in

Click on the 'Result of HPCET-2022' link scrolling on the top of the homepage

It will redirect you to the result portal

Search your HP CET result 2022 using roll number or name

Check the CET scorecard and download it

Take a print out of the HP CET 2022 result pdf for future use.

HP CET Result 2022: Direct Link

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam would be required to appear for the counselling process. The 15 per cent seats are reserved under All India Quota (AIQ) out of the total number of seats. While 65 per cent seats are reserved for HP State Quota (HPSQ), 5 per cent are reserved for non-resident Indians (NRI) and 15 per cent seats are reserved for management students in only private institutions.

HPTU conducted the HP CET entrance exam to provide admission to candidates in undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the universities and institutions across the Himachal Pradesh state.

Click here for more Education News
HPCET B.Sc. HMCT HPCET B.Pharma HPCET M.B.A HPCET M.C.A. HPTU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Over; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Important Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Over; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Important Points For Slot 2
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow
ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today
ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................