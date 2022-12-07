Himachal Pradesh HP Board Announces DElEd Revaluation Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DElEd revaluation result at hpbose.org

HPBOSE DElEd Revaluation Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announnced the revaluation exam result for the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) part one and two exam. The candidates who have applied for scrutiny/ revaluation process can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org.

To check the revaluation result, candidates need to use the roll number. The DElEd part 1 and 2 result was earlier released on October 1.

HPBOSE DElEd Revaluation Result 2022: Steps To Check At Hpbose.org

Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Click on DElEd part 1/ 2 revaluation result

Enter roll number

DElEd part 1/ 2 revaluation result will appear on screen

Download result, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board also announced the Class 10 (Compartment/ Improvement/ Additional) revaluation exam result 2022. The candidates can check the 10th compartment revaluation exam result on the website- hpbose.org and download the marksheet.