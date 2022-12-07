Himachal Pradesh HP Board Announces DElEd Revaluation Result 2022

  • Home
HPBOSE DElEd Revaluation Result 2022: The candidates who have applied for scrutiny/ revaluation process can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 4:26 pm IST

Check DElEd revaluation result at hpbose.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

HPBOSE DElEd Revaluation Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announnced the revaluation exam result for the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) part one and two exam. The candidates who have applied for scrutiny/ revaluation process can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org.

To check the revaluation result, candidates need to use the roll number. The DElEd part 1 and 2 result was earlier released on October 1.

HPBOSE DElEd Revaluation Result 2022: Steps To Check At Hpbose.org

  • Visit the official website- hpbose.org
  • Click on DElEd part 1/ 2 revaluation result
  • Enter roll number
  • DElEd part 1/ 2 revaluation result will appear on screen
  • Download result, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board also announced the Class 10 (Compartment/ Improvement/ Additional) revaluation exam result 2022. The candidates can check the 10th compartment revaluation exam result on the website- hpbose.org and download the marksheet.

