  • Himachal Pradesh HP Board Announces 10th Compartment/ Improvement Revaluation Exam Result 2022

HP Board 10th Compartment Revaluation Result 2022: The candidates who had applied for scrutiny/ revaluation can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org and download the marksheet

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 2:55 pm IST

Check HPBOSE 10th compartment revaluation result at hpbose.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

HP Board 10th Compartment Revaluation Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today, December 7 announced the Class 10(Compartment/ Improvement/ Additional) revaluation exam result 2022. The candidates who had applied for scrutiny/ revaluation can check the result on the official website- hpbose.org and download the marksheet.

To download the 10th compartment revaluation exam result, the candidates need to use their roll number. Once the 10th revaluation marksheet will appear on the screen, candidates can download it for further reference. ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh Board Reschedules HPBOSE Class 8 Winter Session Annual Exams

HPBOSE 10th Compartment Improvement Revaluation Result At Hpbose.org: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- hpbose.org
  2. Click on 10th Compartment/ Improvement revaluation result
  3. Use roll number
  4. 10th Compartment/ Improvement revaluation result will appear on the screen
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Class 10 compartment/ improvement/ additional exam result was earlier announced on October 27. The students who got unsatisfied with the result apply for revaluation/ scrutiny online.

The fee for revaluation process was Rs 500, while for the re-checking process, students need to pay Rs 400 as a processing fee. The 10th compartment exam was held in August.

