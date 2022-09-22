Himachal Pradesh Government Approves Early Childhood Care Scheme Under National Education Policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday gave consent to the Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme 2022 for children aged three-six in government primary schools, under the National Education Policy, an official said. The consent was accorded at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, the spokesperson.

The scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years in order to ensure a healthy brain development and growth, he said, adding that special attention and priority would be given to districts and locations that are particularly socio-economically disadvantaged. The policy also provides for hiring of pre-primary teachers, the official said.

The education department will frame the rules for their recruitment and till the time such rules are finalised, tutors will be engaged on outsourcing basis through the HPSEDC, he said. The department will frame bridge courses for candidates who have done one-year diploma in nursery teacher education, pre-school education Or early childhood education programme to make them eligible for the scheme, the spokesperson said, adding that such tutors would be paid a sum of Rs 9,000 per month.

