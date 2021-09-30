Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis

  • Home
Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of Class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 2:18 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification said, "Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9th to 12th will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

There will also be a reduction of 30 per cent in the course as per the last academic session 2020-21, the notification read.

