Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis

Exams for Classes 9 and 12 in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted in two terms

Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of Class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.



Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification said, "Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9th to 12th will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.



There will also be a reduction of 30 per cent in the course as per the last academic session 2020-21, the notification read.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)