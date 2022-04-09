  • Home
  Himachal Pradesh Emerges As Best Performing State In Education Sector: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Emerges As Best Performing State In Education Sector: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performing state in the education sector in the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Updated: Apr 9, 2022 9:16 am IST
Himachal emerges as best performing state in education sector.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performing state in the education sector in the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday. He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of a Delhi Public School at Tiara in Kangra district.

Thakur said there are 1,878 senior secondary schools, 931 high schools, 131 degree colleges, five engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges, 16 polytechnic colleges and 138 industrial training institutes in the state.

For strengthening the education sector in the state, various steps have been taken, he added. Earlier, N K Singh, Chairman, Finance Commission of India, said such educational institutions play a significant role not only in transforming the local literacy scenario but are also linked with the economic growth of the area.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar, MP Kishan Kapoor, chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma, among others, were present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Himachal Pradesh Education Sector

