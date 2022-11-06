Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: JP Nadda Announces 5 New Medical Colleges In Manifesto For HP Assembly Polls

Establishment of 5 new medical college in Himachal Pradesh's election manifesto

BJP President JP Nadda while announcing the election manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls has promised five new medical colleges. Elections for the 68-member HP assembly have been scheduled to be conducted on November 12. In addition to the announcement of five new medical colleges in the state, the BJP President has also announced that girl students of Classes 6 to 12 will get a bicycle and those pursuing higher studies, a scooty.

The party had also constituted a committee to take comments and suggestions from the general public to draft the election manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP government, if voted to power, will begin the Him Startup scheme for youth. As part of the scheme, a fund of Rs 900 crore will be created to promote the startup, the party President said. JP Nadda also said that BJP will provide eight lakh job opportunities for the youth and this will include government jobs and works underway in the economic zone.

Focussing on women voters, Mr Nadda released the party's separate manifesto for them announcing 33 per cent reservation in government jobs. The BJP, as per PTI, is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

“We'll open 5 new medical colleges here. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health. Number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits,” the BJP President added.