Himachal Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Tomorrow

HPBOSE classes 10,12 board exams to begin tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will be holding the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from tomorrow, April 13. As per the date sheets released by the state Board, the Class 10 regular and SOS exams will be held from April 13 to 28 and Class 12 exams will be held from April 13 to May 10. The HPBOSE date sheet is available on the official website- hpbose.org.The candidates will have to carry their HPBOSE board exams admit cards to the exam halls.

The examination for Class 10 students will be conducted from 8:45 am to 12 noon. Class 12 regular, compartment, improvement or additional subjects exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. State open school (SOS) exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students will get extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Exams for painting, graphics, sculpture, and applied arts (commercial arts) will be conducted in a single shift from 1.45 pm to 3 pm.

HPBOSE Board Exam 2021: Exam-Day Instructions

The Board has released a set of instructions for the exam day. Candidates will have to mention the series number on Class 12 English, Hindi, Political Science, Maths, Economics, Biology, Accountancy, Business studies, and Sanskrit papers. They must mention the correct question paper number against their responses in the answer sheet.

The question paper and answer sheets will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam time. The candidates must report to the exam hall half an hour before the beginning of the paper.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear smart watches, carry calculators or other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had earlier announced a 30 per cent reduction in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams syllabi. The board has also increased the objective multiple-type questions (MCQ) by 30 per cent.