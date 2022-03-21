  • Home
  Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating

HP Board Class 12 Exams: The board has set up control rooms with CCTV cameras to curb cheating during Class 12 term 2 HPBOSE exams. The Class 12 HPBOSE exams will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 8:49 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating
HPBOSE Class 12th exams start tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to conduct the term 2 Class 12 final exams from tomorrow, March 22. The board has set up control rooms with CCTV cameras to curb cheating during Class 12 term 2 HPBOSE exams. The Class 12 HPBOSE exams will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm.

The first day of HP board Class 12 exams will start with the Mathematics paper tomorrow, followed by Music (Hindustani Vocal), Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion on March 23.

The HPBOSE Class 12th exams will end with the Public Administration paper on April 13. The HPBOSE Class 12 practical exams have been scheduled to be conducted between April 23 and April 30.

Students will be required to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam, an official statement said.

The HPBOSE Matric or Class 10 term 2 exams will begin from March 26 to April 13, 2022. The HPBOSE term 2 exams for Class 10 will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

The board has already released the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 exam results. The students who appeared in the term 1 exam can check the results on the official website -- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while Class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

HPBOSE
