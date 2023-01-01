  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Fund For Higher Education Of Orphan Children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Fund For Higher Education Of Orphan Children

In a New Year gift to about 6,000 orphan children in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Sunday announced establishing a Rs 101-crore fund.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 1, 2023 7:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Reinstate Pre-Matric Scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship For Minority Students: Congress Leader To Centre
UGC Issues Guidelines On Community Engagement, Social Responsibility Programmes; Asks HEIs To Implement
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply
UGC Chairman To Discuss ABC With Universities Tomorrow
Need To Focus On Reshaping Technology Education, Says Odisha Chief Minister
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Fund For Higher Education Of Orphan Children
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister announced fund for about 6,000 orphan children
Shimla:

In a New Year gift to about 6,000 orphan children in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Sunday announced establishing a Rs 101-crore fund -- Mukhya Mantri Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh -- for their higher education and day-to-day needs. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said all the 40 Congress MLAs have decided to give Rs 1 lakh each from their first salary towards this fund and more funds would be collected from industries under the corporate social responsibility.

“We would also request BJP legislators and other MLAs to come forward for this noble cause.” The state government would be the parent of orphans living in orphanages or with relatives or those who have been adopted as well as single women and would provide funds for their education and day-to-day needs, Chief Minister told reporters here.

They would be provided with pocket money of Rs 4,000 per month so that they can fulfil their needs and live life like other kids, he stated. Income certificate would not be needed under this scheme and just an application would be enough, he said, adding the assistance will be given directly to a beneficiary's bank account by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Funds would also be given for marriage of single women, he said.

The state government would also provide Rs 500 festive grants to inmates of all child care institutions, old age homes, nari seva sadan, shakti sadan and special homes, he said. “Yeh karuna nahin, adhikar hai (this is not compassion but the right of these children),” Mr Sukhu said. The state government will bear the expenses of skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children, he said.

Recalling an incident of his school and college days, Sukhu said he had a friend who was an orphan and he used to take him home on festivals. “Once I took my friend along and he told me, ‘You are taking me along but where I stay there are 40 more like me’. That day I thought that if I ever reach a position of power, I should do something for orphans,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Out; Allotment Result On January 10
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Out; Allotment Result On January 10
Reinstate Pre-Matric Scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship For Minority Students: Congress Leader To Centre
Reinstate Pre-Matric Scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship For Minority Students: Congress Leader To Centre
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
DU Admission 2022: 7 Per Cent Seats Remain Vacant Across Delhi University Colleges
DU Admission 2022: 7 Per Cent Seats Remain Vacant Across Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................