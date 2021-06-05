  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon

Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon

Himachal Pradesh has cancelled the Class 12 examinations for the year 2020-21.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 5, 2021 7:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Open School Board Releases Revised Class 10, 12 Time Table
Application Deadline For Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Extended
AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021 Exam Postponed Again
Decision On Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam Likely Soon
MANIT Bhopal: Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
“Expecting Conducive Atmosphere Around July 5”: ICAI President On Holding Exams
Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon
Himachal Pradesh cancels Class 12 exams
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh has cancelled 10+2 examinations for the year 2020-21 in line with the Centre's decision to cancel CBSE exams.

The Government has decided that the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly.

For students not satisfied with the results, will also be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted, once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
DUSU Urges Colleges To Clear Pending Results, Give Extra Chances To Submit Assignments
DUSU Urges Colleges To Clear Pending Results, Give Extra Chances To Submit Assignments
Chhattisgarh Open School Board Releases Revised Class 10, 12 Time Table
Chhattisgarh Open School Board Releases Revised Class 10, 12 Time Table
Application Deadline For Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Extended
Application Deadline For Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Extended
AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021 Exam Postponed Again
AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021 Exam Postponed Again
.......................... Advertisement ..........................