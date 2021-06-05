Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Exams; Evaluation Criteria Soon

Himachal Pradesh cancels Class 12 exams

Himachal Pradesh has cancelled 10+2 examinations for the year 2020-21 in line with the Centre's decision to cancel CBSE exams.

The Government has decided that the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly.

For students not satisfied with the results, will also be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted, once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination.