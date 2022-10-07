Himachal Pradesh Cabinet To Upgrade Government Schools; Open New ITI, Degree Colleges

The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet meeting was held on Thursday and was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved making the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur the apex body for medical education and research on Thursday, October 6. AIIMS Bilaspur will also serve as a nodal institution for offering speciality and super-speciality levels of healthcare, as well as a training centre for physicians, nurses, and health workers, and will provide medical and paramedical courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The state cabinet has also planned to upgrade government schools, opening new ITI and degree colleges in the state.

The government senior secondary schools in Chong and Shat of Kullu as well as the government high schools in Kholi, Thakurdwara, and Bandal of the Kangra district will be upgraded, according to a decision made during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Government middle schools in the Kullu district's Tandi, Pashi, Tinder, and Mashna; the Kangra district's Dhamer; and the Mandi district's Devidarh will be upgraded into high schools. Along with creating and filling the requisite posts. The cabinet decided to convert the government primary schools in the Mandi district's Okhali, Tikki, and Bharechinal into middle schools.

It also approved the introduction of science and commerce programmes in Birta and Bohar Kawalu of Kangra district government senior secondary schools as well as the establishment and filling of requisite posts. The cabinet approved the start of commerce and math lessons at the government senior secondary school in the Kullu district, as well as the creation and filling of necessary posts. It also planned to start science classes at the government senior secondary school in Bhatkidhar, Mandi.

The cabinet further approved the upgrading of a government primary school in Godigad to a middle school and a government middle school in Nalhach, Kullu district, to a government high school. The cabinet decided to transform the government primary school in Bassi, Mandi district, which is part of the Bagsaid education block, into a government central primary school.

Additionally, the HP cabinet has also agreed to grant Vivekanand Medical Research Trust Palampur a no objection certificate (NOC) for 40 BSc Nursing seats.