Himachal Pradesh Board To Declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Time, Details

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the HPBOSE 10th term 2 result 2022 at 11 am tomorrow, June 29.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 5:45 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2022 tomorrow

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HP Board Class 10 term 2 result 2022 on Wednesday, June 29. As per the schedule, the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be announced at 11 am tomorrow for around one lakh students. When announced, the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board results will be available on the official website -- hpbose.org. To access the HP 10th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE

The HPBOSE conducted the HP 10th board exams between March 26 and April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 exam result was announced on February 10, and term 2 results will be announced tomorrow. The final result will be the combination of both the terms.

After downloading the HPBOSE 10th scorecards, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names.

To clear the Class 10 HPBOSE board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in practical and theory exams separately. They need to score the minimum score in each subject for which they have appeared for.

Last year the HPBOSE Class 10 result was declared on July 5. The overall pass percentage was 99.7 per cent.

