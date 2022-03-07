  • Home
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: Students can check and download the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th term 2 date sheets through the official website - hpbose.org.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 6:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
HPBOSE 10th, 12th term 2 exam 2022 revised date sheet released

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised and final date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 board exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, the term 2 exams for HP Board plus two or Class 12 will be held from March 22 to April 13, while the HPBOSE Matric or Class 10 term 2 exams will begin from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

Students can check and download the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th term 2 time table through the official website - hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE term 2 exams for Class 10 will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm, whereas, the Class 12 board exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

How To Download HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022

  • Go to the official website - hpbose.org.
  • Under the 'examinations' tab, click on the 'date sheet' link.
  • For HPBOSE Class 10, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Matric Term-II' link.
  • For HP Board Class 12, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Plus Two Term-II' link.
  • A PDF will be opened on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Exam Schedule

DateSubject
March 22, 2022Mathematics
March 23, 2022Music (Hindustani Vocal), Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
March 24, 2022Biology, Business Studies, History
March 25, 2022Financial Literacy
March 26, 2022Chemistry, Hindi
March 28, 2022English
March 29, 2022Sanskrit
March 30, 2022Accountancy, Physics
March 31, 2022Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)
April 1, 2022Physical Education, Yoga, NSQF subjects
April 2, 2022Dance, Fine Arts
April 4, 2022Economics
April 5, 2022Philosophy, French/Urdu
April 6, 2022Geography
April 7, 2022Psychology
April 8, 2022Political Science
April 12, 2022Sociology
April 13, 2022Public Administration


HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Exam Schedule

DateSubject
March 26, 2022Science and Technology
March 28, 2022Hindi
March 29, 2022Financial Literacy
March 30, 2022Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu
March 31, 2022Vocal Music
April 1, 2022Instrumental Music
April 4, 2022English
April 6, 2022Social Science
April 8, 2022Computer Science
April 11, 2022Mathematics
April 13, 2022Arts (A - Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Book-keeping and Accountancy, Type Writing English and Hindi), Economics, NSQF Subjects


HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams 2022

The practical exams for HPBOSE Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from April 18. For Class 10, the board will conduct the practical examinations from April 18 to 22, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be held from April 23 to 30, 2022. The National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF) practical will be conducted internally for both Class 10 and 12, the board said.

