Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here

HPBOSE 10th, 12th term 2 exam 2022 revised date sheet released

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised and final date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 board exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, the term 2 exams for HP Board plus two or Class 12 will be held from March 22 to April 13, while the HPBOSE Matric or Class 10 term 2 exams will begin from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

Download Syllabus for Term 2: Click HERE

Students can check and download the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th term 2 time table through the official website - hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE term 2 exams for Class 10 will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm, whereas, the Class 12 board exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

How To Download HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022

Go to the official website - hpbose.org.

Under the 'examinations' tab, click on the 'date sheet' link.

For HPBOSE Class 10, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Matric Term-II' link.

For HP Board Class 12, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Plus Two Term-II' link.

A PDF will be opened on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Exam Schedule

Date Subject March 22, 2022 Mathematics March 23, 2022 Music (Hindustani Vocal), Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion March 24, 2022 Biology, Business Studies, History March 25, 2022 Financial Literacy March 26, 2022 Chemistry, Hindi March 28, 2022 English March 29, 2022 Sanskrit March 30, 2022 Accountancy, Physics March 31, 2022 Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc) April 1, 2022 Physical Education, Yoga, NSQF subjects April 2, 2022 Dance, Fine Arts April 4, 2022 Economics April 5, 2022 Philosophy, French/Urdu April 6, 2022 Geography April 7, 2022 Psychology April 8, 2022 Political Science April 12, 2022 Sociology April 13, 2022 Public Administration





HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Exam Schedule

Date Subject March 26, 2022 Science and Technology March 28, 2022 Hindi March 29, 2022 Financial Literacy March 30, 2022 Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu March 31, 2022 Vocal Music April 1, 2022 Instrumental Music April 4, 2022 English April 6, 2022 Social Science April 8, 2022 Computer Science April 11, 2022 Mathematics April 13, 2022 Arts (A - Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Book-keeping and Accountancy, Type Writing English and Hindi), Economics, NSQF Subjects





HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams 2022

The practical exams for HPBOSE Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from April 18. For Class 10, the board will conduct the practical examinations from April 18 to 22, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be held from April 23 to 30, 2022. The National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF) practical will be conducted internally for both Class 10 and 12, the board said.