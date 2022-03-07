Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: Students can check and download the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th term 2 date sheets through the official website - hpbose.org.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised and final date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 board exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, the term 2 exams for HP Board plus two or Class 12 will be held from March 22 to April 13, while the HPBOSE Matric or Class 10 term 2 exams will begin from March 26 to April 13, 2022.
The HPBOSE term 2 exams for Class 10 will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm, whereas, the Class 12 board exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
How To Download HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022
- Go to the official website - hpbose.org.
- Under the 'examinations' tab, click on the 'date sheet' link.
- For HPBOSE Class 10, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Matric Term-II' link.
- For HP Board Class 12, click on the 'Final Date Sheet Plus Two Term-II' link.
- A PDF will be opened on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link
HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Exam Schedule
|Date
|Subject
|March 22, 2022
|Mathematics
|March 23, 2022
|Music (Hindustani Vocal), Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
|March 24, 2022
|Biology, Business Studies, History
|March 25, 2022
|Financial Literacy
|March 26, 2022
|Chemistry, Hindi
|March 28, 2022
|English
|March 29, 2022
|Sanskrit
|March 30, 2022
|Accountancy, Physics
|March 31, 2022
|Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)
|April 1, 2022
|Physical Education, Yoga, NSQF subjects
|April 2, 2022
|Dance, Fine Arts
|April 4, 2022
|Economics
|April 5, 2022
|Philosophy, French/Urdu
|April 6, 2022
|Geography
|April 7, 2022
|Psychology
|April 8, 2022
|Political Science
|April 12, 2022
|Sociology
|April 13, 2022
|Public Administration
HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Exam Schedule
|Date
|Subject
|March 26, 2022
|Science and Technology
|March 28, 2022
|Hindi
|March 29, 2022
|Financial Literacy
|March 30, 2022
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu
|March 31, 2022
|Vocal Music
|April 1, 2022
|Instrumental Music
|April 4, 2022
|English
|April 6, 2022
|Social Science
|April 8, 2022
|Computer Science
|April 11, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 13, 2022
|Arts (A - Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Book-keeping and Accountancy, Type Writing English and Hindi), Economics, NSQF Subjects
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams 2022
The practical exams for HPBOSE Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from April 18. For Class 10, the board will conduct the practical examinations from April 18 to 22, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be held from April 23 to 30, 2022. The National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF) practical will be conducted internally for both Class 10 and 12, the board said.