Himachal Pradesh Board Revises Class 12 HPBOSE Special Exam Dates

HPBOSE special exam Class 12 dates revised

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the Class 12 term 1 special exam dates. The HPBOSE term 1 special exams can be taken by students who missed the one or more papers of Term 1 exams due to Covid or associated reasons. Papers including Economics, Biology will now be held as per the revised dates.

Earlier scheduled to be held on March 11, the Economics paper will now be held on March 19. The Biology, Business Studies and History papers will be held on March 21, while Accountancy, Physics and Geography will be conducted on March 17.

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam, an official statement said.

The special chance Term 1 exams will be held between 8:45 am and 12 noon. The HPBOSE question papers and answer booklets will be provided to the students 15 minutes before the start of the exams to facilitate the students.

The Class 12 term 1 special chance exam will however start with the English paper on the first day on March 10. The Himachal Pradesh board has already released the term 2 date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The HPBOSE term 2 exam for Class 10 will be held between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exam will be held from March 29 to April 20.