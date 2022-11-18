  • Home
HP Board Class 8 exam will begin with the Himachal Lok Sanskriti and Yoga paper on the first day of winter session exam (December 1) and will be followed by Sanskrit and English on December 2 and December 3 respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 6:27 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh Board Reschedules HPBOSE Class 8 Winter Session Annual Exams; Revised Time Table Here
HP Board Class 8 exam dates revised; now will start from Dec 1
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala (Kangra) has rescheduled the Class 8 winter session annual exams. Earlier scheduled to be held between November 28 and December 6, 2022, the HPBOSE winter session exams will now be held from December 1 to December 9. The decision to revise the HP board Class 8 exam dates has been made after considering the state-level Athletics, Judo, Yoga and Chess tournaments of under 14 categories.

The HPBOSE Class 8 exams will start with the Himachal Lok Sanskriti and Yoga paper on December 1 and will be followed by Sanskrit and English on December 2 and December 3 respectively. The Himachal Pradesh board Class 8 exams will be held between 9:45 am and 1 pm on all the exam days. The HP board Class 8 annual exams will end with the Hindi paper on December 9.

Students will not be allowed to carry with them calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cellular phones and other electronic gadgets to the exam centres. Students taking the HP board Class 8 exams have been advised to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the reporting time and maintain social distancing at all times during and after the exam.

HP Board Class 8 Winter Session Exam

Date

Subject

December 1, 2022

Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog

December 2, 2022

Sanskrit

December 3, 2022

English

December 5, 2022

Maths

December 6, 2022

Social Science

December 7, 2022

Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu

December 8, 2022

Science

December 9, 2022

Hindi

HPBOSE HP Board
